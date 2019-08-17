BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– In a town were bicycles are the preferred mode of alternate transportation, electric scooters are far from welcome. Breckenridge wants to stay “scooter free.”
Town leaders don’t want the e-scooter rental business to invade the streets of the popular mountain destination.
“I think we’ve seen across the country we’re just trying to be proactive,” said Haley Littleton with Breckenridge. “We have a lot of pedestrians up and down our streets and we have pretty narrow sidewalks because we’re historic. We think it does probably a public safety hazard.”
The ban applies to e-scooter businesses like Bird, Lime and Lyft scooters.
“We’re always increasing walk-ability, even though we are banning the rental business of the scooters we are trying to get people out of their cars,” said Littleton.
The ban does not apply to people who own their own electric scooters. While Dillon and Silverthorne haven’t taken up the issue of the popular mode of transportation, they are expected to soon.
