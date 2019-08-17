  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Telluride News

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)– A hungry bear ended up stuck inside a truck in Telluride. A deputy with the Telluride Marshal’s Department helped the animal escape back into the woods.

(credit: Telluride Marshal)

The bear got out of the truck with a little help from the deputy who tied a rope to the truck door handle and yanked it open. The animal was chased off as the deputy fired a bean bag round to scare it.

(credit: Telluride Marshal)

Wildlife officials say it’s a good reminder to keep vehicles clear of any food or wrappers that may attract a bear.

Comments