(CBS4) – A dinosaur dig unlike any other is taking place just to our north in Wyoming. It’s called “Mission Jurassic.”
Scientists think there could be the fossils of more than 100 dinosaurs in the square mile of open space — including species we’ve never seen before.
There’s so much to dig, paleontologists from across the U.S. and the U.K. are taking part.
“When you realize we’ve really only just scratched a corner of this square mile, there’s gonna be dozens if not a hundred-plus dinosaurs lurking in the rocks of the Jurassic here,” said paleobiologist Phil Manning.
In case you’re wondering exactly where the dig is, they don’t want us to disclose the location because they’re worried about fossil thieves.
