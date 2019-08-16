Joe Sakic Holds Charity Golf Tournament, Gives Food Bank Of The Rockies A BoostThe 22 year partnership between Sakic’s tournament and the Food Bank of the Rockies has allowed the organization to provide more that’s 21 million meals to Colorado children in need.

Broncos Prepare For Joint Practices With 49ers Before Final Preseason GameWhen the Denver Broncos play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, it will have been 11 long days since Denver's last preseason game against Seattle. As you might imagine, the long gap between games has made this week's practices feel extra-long.

'I Hit It Good': Nolan Arenado Hits 2-Run Home Run In 9th In Win Over ArizonaNolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Rockies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Dozens Of Llamas Haul Gear To Aid Station At Highest Point Of Leadville Trail 100 RunVolunteers and 28 llamas haul 3,000 pounds of gear and food to the Hope Pass Aid Station at an elevation of 12,500 feet.

Broncos Undrafted Rookie George Aston Could Get Shot At Being A StarterWith starting fullback Andy Janovich sidelined for up to eight weeks, undrafted rookie George Aston is getting a rare opportunity.

CU's 'Ralphie' Named One Of The All-Time Greatest College MascotsThe University of Colorado's 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie made the list all-time greatest mascots.