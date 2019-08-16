Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Boulder say a woman tried to take a duckling from the Evert Pierson Kids’ Fishing Pond at Ninth Street and Canyon Boulevard. Witnesses told police the woman jumped into the water, grabbed the duckling and put it in her backpack.
Police shared a photo of the duckling peering up from inside the backpack.
Investigators say the duckling was returned to its mother unharmed and the 31-year-old woman was cited for failing to protect wildlife.
