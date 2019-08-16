(CBS4) – Jefferson County residents who had to evacuate from their homes on Thursday after a wildfire broke out nearby were waiting for word on Friday morning whether they could return to their homes. The Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes. It was 50% contained after daybreak on Friday and at 9 p.m. officials were set to announce the latest details about the firefight.
The fire was estimated to be 13.5 acres in size on Thursday night and approximately 100 firefighters were battling the flames at that time. The fire was also very active at that time but wind conditions were in their favor.
The majority of the evacuees live near Deer Creek Mesa and White Deer Valley. More than 40 others live further west of there.
Many evacuees told CBS4 on Thursday they didn’t have much time to prepare for the evacuation.
“It’s very different (to hear) ‘Get out now. Only take animals you can carry,” said Judi Henry.
At 7 a.m. on Friday emergency officials moved the evacuation center from Chatfield High School to Ken Caryl Ranch House at 7676 South Continental Divide.
Weather conditions in Jefferson County should remain favorable for firefighters on Friday, but the Rocky Mountains west of the Continental Divide and virtually the entire Western Slope of Colorado has high fire danger during the day, according to CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. due to expected gusty winds, low humidity and dry soil.
