COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A trailer hitch that fell off a truck on Interstate 25 smashed through the windshield of a car behind it and came within inches of hitting a child in the back seat.
The child’s mother said she usually puts the car seat in the middle, but on that day she happened to put it by the door on the passenger side because she couldn’t reach the middle.
That may have saved her child’s life.
“Everything happens for a reason!” Tristen Ramos wrote on Facebook. “The one time I put Avery’s car seat on the side by the door and not the middle a trailer hitch comes back and smashes our car. Goes into the back where Avery’s car seat would have been!!!”
The trailer hitch went right through the middle of the windshield, missing both Ramos and her husband, who was in the passenger seat.
“Thank God everyone is okay,” Ramos wrote.
Now she’s hoping someone can help her track down the white Ford F-250 that lost the trailer hitch. It happened on I-25 close to Fillmore Street at about 1 p.m. on Thursday. If anyone has information about the truck, they can contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 19-29857.
