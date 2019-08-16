SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!
Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:
Empathy Museum Encourages Visitors To Walk In Someone Else’s Shoes
Hundreds Of Woman Celebrate Community With ‘Venus De Miles’
Girl Scouts Expand Learning With New Badges Focused On STEM, Outdoors
Special Needs Baseball Team Back On The Field With Help Of Store
Goodwill Industries Of Denver Offers Pathway To Employment In Banking
Online Store Gives Independence To Those With Limited Abilities
See links from this week’s show:
MindTravel Silent Hike comes to Boulder on Aug. 20
