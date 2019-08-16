  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Karen Leigh


SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:

Empathy Museum Encourages Visitors To Walk In Someone Else’s Shoes

Hundreds Of Woman Celebrate Community With ‘Venus De Miles’

Girl Scouts Expand Learning With New Badges Focused On STEM, Outdoors

Special Needs Baseball Team Back On The Field With Help Of Store

Goodwill Industries Of Denver Offers Pathway To Employment In Banking

Online Store Gives Independence To Those With Limited Abilities

See links from this week’s show:

MindTravel Silent Hike comes to Boulder on Aug. 20

Lap Robes Sewing Group

Arts & Ales

Karen Leigh

Comments