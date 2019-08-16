  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs


CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — A Chicago-based renewable energy company has submitted a bid to build a $127 million solar project in southwest Colorado. The Cortez Journal reports Invenergy’s proposed project near Pleasant View would sit on 1,100 acres of private land and would generate 127 megawatts, enough to power 32,000 homes.

More than 100,000 panels would provide power for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

(credit: CBS)

Montezuma County has been actively courting solar companies, creating a map showing ideal locations based on sun, geography and access to electrical substations and transmission lines.

(credit: CBS)

Selection of a winning bid by Tri-State is expected to be announced later this year, and if chosen, the Invenergy project is expected to be completed by 2023.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments