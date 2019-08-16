JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Driving in the mountains can be intimidating behind the wheel of any vehicle, but navigating those winding passes can still be a challenge, even for experienced truckers. The Colorado Department of Transportation introduced a new program aimed to enhance safety for truckers traveling through the state’s mountainous areas on Friday.

The Mountain Rules is a safety-focused effort to inform and educate trucking companies and drivers on the challenges of driving in Colorado’s mountains.

CDOT, in partnership with the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Motor Carriers Association, and in-cab driver alert providers, PrePass Safety Alliance and Drivewyze, are working together to make the Interstate 70 mountain corridor a safer drive for all.

“Our mountains, and the highways winding through them, provide some of the greatest vistas in the world and make Colorado special,” said the Chairman of the CMCA Jim Coleman. “These same roadways, such as I-70, pose a particular challenge for truck drivers and truck brakes, with long and steep downgrades of up to seven percent. This outreach effort and program will go a long way in educating truck drivers of how to navigate through our mountains, which will enhance safety for all highway users.”

In addition to their educational effort, the Mountain Rules consists of infrastructure and informational improvements. CDOT plans to add signing down eastbound I-70 with information on the brake check locations for truckers.

There are also plans to restripe the wide eastbound exit ramp at the Genesee Park Interchange into a short-term truck parking area. This gives drivers a safe area to check equipment and allow overheated brakes to cool prior to the final descent into Golden.

As part of CDOT’s safety program, Colorado truckers can now subscribe to an in-cab alert system called Drivewyze. The system uses GPS to warn drivers of potential danger down the road.

“The notifications also appear in Spanish if they can’t recognize signs,” explained Charlie Mohn of Drivewyze, “They might see get a warning to check their brakes ahead of train stations as they’re approaching steep grades like Vail Pass or Eisenhower Tunnel.”

According to Colorado State Patrol, the runaway ramp near Straight Creek is the most utilized ramp in the country.

“I would much rather deal with getting you back out of that ramp, than deal with the consequence of a crash that happens because you couldn’t stop that truck,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of CSP, “I want to dispel any misconceptions, myths or rumors about truck ramps for all commercial carriers who travel our mountain corridors. Commercial carriers will not be cited by law enforcement for using truck ramps. Should your brakes fail, please save lives, and use the ramps.”

The I-70 Mountain Corridor will be the initial pilot for The Mountain Rules. CDOT will expand the program to other mountainous locations.