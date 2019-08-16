



– Any medical procedure can come with anxiety and those that require long days in a single chair can be some of the worst. Two local women are now making it their mission to give patients a reason to “Just Breathe” during those tough treatments.

Jessica Wagner and Brooke Hatfield and were both diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“We wanted to make patients smile we wanted to let them know they are not alone,” Hatfield said.

The two women have spent their fair share of time in a hospital. With MS comes lengthy infusion treatments.

“I recently had to change my infusion and I remember preparing for that day and they are long days they are six to eight hours long for this particular fusion,” said Wagner.

When Wagner left, she had long list of things she wished she had brought with her books, games and of course, her personal favorite snacks.

“After that infusion I actually, called Brooke and I said, ‘What if we could get stuff together for patients to prepare for this long day?’” she said.

Just a few months later and they have launched “Just Breathe,” a nonprofit organization that builds what they call “Breathe Boxes.”

“We wanted it to be an experience like a special surprise,” Hatfield said, “We didn’t want just a typical goodie bag.”

The boxes also go beyond the hospital walls, with items that continue supporting patients once they are home dealing with intense side effects.

In between family life and full time jobs, they deliver those boxes to infusion centers and patients who are likely asking the same questions they once did. The response- a lot of smiles on both sides.

“For me it helps me not feel alone I think that is the biggest thing and its turning something so ugly into something beautiful,” she said.

The nonprofit is growing and can always use support from businesses who maybe have products they could include, or doctors who would like to sponsor or partner in their effort you can find more information on their website.

LINK: Just Breathe