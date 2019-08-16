  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out Friday night at the Palisade Peach Festival Fireworks Show. The Palisade Fire Department was called to the scene ten minutes into the fireworks show, at 9:10 p.m.

(credit: Katilin Costa)

Authorities say everyone was evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries. The Palisade Fire Department was still battling the blaze, as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the fire started on a hill and quickly grew.

(credit: Katilin Costa)

Investigators have not commented on the cause of the fire.

 

Comments