PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out Friday night at the Palisade Peach Festival Fireworks Show. The Palisade Fire Department was called to the scene ten minutes into the fireworks show, at 9:10 p.m.
Authorities say everyone was evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries. The Palisade Fire Department was still battling the blaze, as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the fire started on a hill and quickly grew.
Investigators have not commented on the cause of the fire.
