



– Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies have a new tool thanks to a generous local teen who says giving back just came naturally. 18-year-old Aiden Smyrnios donated a specialized scent wall to the department after brainstorming the idea months ago as part of an Eagle Scout project.

CBS4’s Mekialaya White got the opportunity to see it in action on Thursday morning.

“There’s 12 holes and elbow pieces,” explained Smyrnios. “Then, there’s little capsules that hold drugs in them. And there’s a grate at the bottom that lets the air filter through each hole.”

That air then filters through so K-9’s like Arrow can detect the scent.

Arrow’s handler, Gordon Carrol, says it has helped amp up training for the law enforcement professionals.

“The dog has to put his nose right in the hole. Then he sits and points and doesn’t move.”

The change in Arrow’s posture alerts Carrol of any narcotic substances within the wall; the extra practice helps the team get even more experience for real-life scenarios.

Smyrnios says he is excited to help officers who often don’t get enough credit for serving the community.

“It makes me feel really good, especially when I saw how it works. It actually works really well so that was a good feeling,” he said.

In his generosity, he also hopes to inspire others change the way they view deputies and their canine counterparts.

“Because it’s more safety. So people feel like they’re always safe,” said Smyrnios.

Next, Smyrnios plans to attend Arapahoe Community College and use his desire to serve in a law enforcement career.