De'Von Bailey


DENVER (AP) – A police official says two Colorado Springs police officers put on leave after shooting a man as he ran away from them have returned to active duty. Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson were placed on leave after the Aug. 3 shooting that killed 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The shooting was investigated by the El Paso County sheriff’s office, which turned its findings over to prosecutors for their review Thursday.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Also Thursday, police released video from cameras worn by the officers. It shows Bailey and another man being questioned in a neighborhood about an armed robbery nearby. Bailey runs away after Van’t Land tells the men that officers will search them for weapons.

(credit: CBS)

Van’t Land has been with the department for 11 years and Evenson for nearly seven years.

