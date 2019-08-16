(CBS4) – Officials say the Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire, which forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes on Thursday, was human caused. Some residents told authorities they heard explosions in the area of the wildfire and authorities say two juvenile males are now being sought.
“We’ve talked with witnesses, the witnesses have heard explosions. They saw smoke and then some witnesses have seen two juveniles running from the area,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Taplin said on Friday morning.
The fire is now 100% contained and evacuations have been lifted. No structures were lost, nor was anyone hurt. The burn area was estimated at between 20 and 25 acres.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to Jefferson County authorities in their investigation is asked to call 303-271-0211.
