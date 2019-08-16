



– An usually active weather pattern for mid-August will bring a variety of weather to Colorado on Friday. For Denver and the Front Range there will be influx of clouds. For the Eastern Plains there is a threat for severe thunderstorms. And for the mountains and Western Slope the primary concern is fire danger.

The clouds will initially be quite low to the ground on Friday causing fog in some areas and possible flight delays at Denver International Airport.

RELATED: Firefighters Battle Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire In Jefferson County

The clouds will also keep high temperatures in the 80s in the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas so it will not be as hot as it has been in recent days. There is a also a chance (20-30%) for thunderstorms in the Denver metro area mainly after 3 p.m.

There is a greater concern about late day thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains where some storms could be severe. Threats include large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes. The most likely time frame for possible severe storms on the plains will be after 5 p.m. and before 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the mountains west of the Continental Divide and virtually the entire Western Slope of Colorado has high fire danger on Friday. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. thanks to expected gusty winds, low humidity, and dry soil.

The active weather will quickly decrease for the weekend. And as sunny and completely dry weather returns to Denver and the Front Range on Saturday, temperatures will increase. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees followed by mid 90s on Sunday and then upper 90s for the first day of school in Denver on Monday. Temperatures will also be in the 90s in Denver at kickoff for the Broncos pre-season game Monday night.