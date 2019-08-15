Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The group trying to get preservation status for Tom’s Diner has withdrawn its application. That clears the way for the owner of the restaurant to apply for a demolition permit.
The Denver Landmark Preservation Commission recommended Tom’s Diner get historic status last month. The building has been at its location at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street for 52 years.
The owner, Tom Messina, was trying to sell the building to developers, but after community members heard about it, some launched a campaign to save the diner.
That group withdrew their effort on Thursday.
The designation of non-historic status clears the way for Messina to apply for a demolition permit for the property.
Landmark designation would have spoiled Messina’s plan to sell to a developer that in turn will likely build an eight-story apartment building.
