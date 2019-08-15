DENVER (CBS4) – The full moon in August is the called the Sturgeon Moon. And clear skies across almost all of Colorado allowed for a dramatic view of the moon Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
The name is derived from a Native American tribe in Canada. The Algonquian tribe once tracked the seasons using the moon and August was traditionally the time of year sturgeon fish would be caught in the Great Lakes near where the Algonquian lived.
The full moon was 100% illuminated at 6:29 a.m. but by that time it was no longer visible along the Front Range. It disappeared behind the foothills just before 6 a.m. But plenty of pictures were captured before it disappeared.
And there it goes! Today's full moon setting directly behind Lookout Mountain. If you look close, you can see our @CBSDenver broadcast tower in front of the moon. So cool! #CBS4Mornings #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 @KellyCBS4 @AlanGTV pic.twitter.com/oUkcB12o4H
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) August 15, 2019
Although the moon will be slightly less than 100% full Thursday night, it should still be easily visible. The moon will rise at 8:21 p.m. and set just before 7 a.m. on Friday.
