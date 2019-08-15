DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver continues to grow in population, more vehicles are filling roadways designed for less traffic. As construction crews are working to repair roadways and other issues, Denver Water officials say drivers are jeopardizing the safety of their workers in order to save a few minutes on their commute.

Travis Thompson, spokesperson for Denver Water, said his organization launched the “Slow Your Roll” campaign. The campaign encourages drivers to slow down around construction zones, or to avoid them if possible.

Thompson said the increasing population has required Denver Water to expand their services while working to repair an aging infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, it means impacts to road closure sometimes. And, we are noticing people are pretty impatient with that,” Thompson said. “With the growth in the community, we are seeing more traffic. We are seeing more construction going on out there. And, we feel like people might be a little more inpatient when they come about these projects.”

Denver Water provided examples of drivers speeding through construction zones, and some even driving around barricades. Thompson said multiple drivers have driven in to sink holes, or other construction projects, after doing so.

“Our employees have families too. And, those barricades and vehicles out there are there for the safety of our employees, as well as you,” Thompson said.

By slowing down near, or avoiding construction zones as a whole, Denver Water projects can be expedited.

“Go take a different route. It may cost you another 30 seconds, or a minute. But, ultimately it could save your life, or one of our employees’,” Thompson said.