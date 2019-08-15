CAMPAIGN 2020John Hickenlooper bows out of race for Democratic presidential nomination
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood are looking for a man who stole two packages from a front porch. The crime happened on Aug. 6 at a home on the 1600 block of Robb Street.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

The thief was wearing a safety vest in the video. He was also smoking a cigarette.

Anyone who recognizes the porch pirate is asked to call Investigative Tech G. Bergan at 303-987-7255.

