LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood are looking for a man who stole two packages from a front porch. The crime happened on Aug. 6 at a home on the 1600 block of Robb Street.
The thief was wearing a safety vest in the video. He was also smoking a cigarette.
Anyone who recognizes the porch pirate is asked to call Investigative Tech G. Bergan at 303-987-7255.
