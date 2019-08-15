CAMPAIGN 2020John Hickenlooper bows out of race for Democratic presidential nomination
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – One person died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday night.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Police Department stated on social media that a passenger on the motorcycle was killed.

The driver of the motorcycle is in jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, per DPD.

Neither person has been identified yet.

(credit: CBS)

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. on Colfax Avenue and Stuart Street near Sloan’s Lake.

Comments