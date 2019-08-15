DENVER (CBS4) – One person died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday night.
The Denver Police Department stated on social media that a passenger on the motorcycle was killed.
The driver of the motorcycle is in jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, per DPD.
ALERT: Just after 11PM on 8/14/19, #DPD responded to the area of N Elm & E Colfax to investigate a motorcycle vs parked car crash. Motorcycle passenger was pronounced deceased on scene. Driver was transported to hospital and arrested for vehicular homicide, investigation of DUI. pic.twitter.com/muTNIrY1vz
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 15, 2019
Neither person has been identified yet.
The accident happened just after 11 p.m. on Colfax Avenue and Stuart Street near Sloan’s Lake.
