ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– When the Denver Broncos play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, it will have been 11 long days since Denver’s last preseason game against Seattle. As you might imagine, the long gap between games has made this week’s practices feel extra-long.

Not to mention, Broncos camp has been about 10 days longer than every other team due to playing in the Hall of Fame Game. So, some fresh faces are exactly what the Broncos need right now

“I’m looking forward to it, so we can stop beating up on each other and beat up on some other people,” safety Kareem Jackson said.

“These practices are very valuable. It seems like every time we have these practices you learn something. Hopefully we get a lot of great work and get to use it for the season,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

Players look forward to joint practices every year. It’s a chance to go up against guys they haven’t seen every day for the past month. It’s also an opportunity to evaluate where the team is as a whole and help both teams get better before the regular season.

“It’s always something beautiful just to be able to play against somebody else. To be able to practice against them helps us get better, and hopefully they get better as well,” linebacker Dekoda Watson said.

The Broncos will practice with the 49ers on Friday and Saturday. Both practices will be fully padded. Typically, emotions get high during these practices and fights are a common occurrence. But, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made it clear, he doesn’t want to see any nonsense the next couple days

“First off you don’t want to do it against certain teams, so you pick your opponent wisely. Then you just reinforce to your players – and they reinforce to their players – that were here to get good work in. We’re not here to fight or anything like that,” Fangio said.

The Broncos host the 49ers on Monday Aug. 19 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m.