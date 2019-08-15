BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Development has reopened Boulder Falls a little earlier than expected. The trail had been closed for repairs and safety upgrades earlier this summer.
Open Space Mountain Parks completed significant repairs to Boulder Falls Trail last year and reopened it to the public for the first time in five years.
The repairs this summer built on what crews repaired after the 2013 floods and included the installation of railing along the entire trail, stair construction, and fence installation. Initially, the trail was expected to remain closed until Sept. 6 but repairs were completed early.
Open Space and Mountain Parks reminds visitors to exercise caution in the area and remain on trail while visiting this popular Boulder location.
