Beth Skelley Of Lafayette Dies When Tree Falls On Her Tent On Colorado TrailAuthorities say a tree fell on a tent in a backcountry area of southwest Colorado, killing a 56-year-old woman. Katie Johnston reports.

21 minutes ago

Back To School: Full-Day Kindergarten One Of The Biggest Changes In Colorado School DistrictsAs students in Jefferson County head back to the classroom, one of the biggest changes families will notice this school year is tuition-free full day kindergarten. The new legislation was passed by Colorado lawmakers in April. Before then, students had the option to attend half day kindergarten for free or pay for full day.

30 minutes ago

More Severe Weather Mainly On The PlainsWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

CU's 'Ralphie' Named One Of The All-Time Greatest College MascotsThe University of Colorado's 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie made the list all-time greatest mascots. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Report: John Hickenlooper May Leave Presidential RaceFormer Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper may be close to giving up on his presidential aspirations.

6 hours ago

Protests Call For Independent Investigation Into Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Of De'Von BaileyDemonstrators gathered outside Colorado Springs police headquarters to demand action in a protest over the shooting death of 19-year-old De'Von Bailey.

7 hours ago