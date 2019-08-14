Comments
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pentagon has awarded a contract for the renovation of the famed Air Force Academy Chapel on the Colorado Springs base. Construction was delayed indefinitely as the Air Force reallocated funds to rebuild hurricane damage at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida after Hurricane Michael.
Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction will oversee the renovation, according to the Air Force Times. The renovation will cost an estimated $158 million.
The work was delayed in January 2019 after Hurricane Matthew moved through Florida in late summer 2018. During that storm, Tyndall Air Force Base was severely damaged and the funds for the chapel renovation had to be redirected.
It’s unclear when construction will begin. The Air Force Academy Chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places, and great care must be taken during any renovations to preserve the site’s history. The chapel was built in 1963 and suffers from leaks and corrosion.
