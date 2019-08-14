  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, John Hickenlooper


DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper may be close to giving up on his presidential aspirations. The New York Times reports that he is considering dropping his bid so he can make a run for U.S. Senate.

John Hickenlooper delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10 in Iowa. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If that happens, Hickenlooper would join a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls hoping to unseat Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, in the 2020 general election. Some of those declared candidates have raised as much or more money in the past quarter for their bids as Hickenlooper has in his presidential effort, the Associated Press reported.

Hickenlooper’s spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper.

If Hickenlooper remains in the presidential race, it’s unlikely he would qualify for the next round of debates in September.

Comments