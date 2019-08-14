Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper may be close to giving up on his presidential aspirations. The New York Times reports that he is considering dropping his bid so he can make a run for U.S. Senate.
If that happens, Hickenlooper would join a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls hoping to unseat Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, in the 2020 general election. Some of those declared candidates have raised as much or more money in the past quarter for their bids as Hickenlooper has in his presidential effort, the Associated Press reported.
Hickenlooper’s spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper.
If Hickenlooper remains in the presidential race, it’s unlikely he would qualify for the next round of debates in September.
