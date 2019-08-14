Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Current Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the race on Thursday. CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirmed the details Wednesday night.
#BREAKING: source close to @Hickenlooper tells me he will announce tomorrow that he is dropping out of the presidential race. No decision yet on Senate bid.@CBSDenver #copolitics #2020Election
— Shaun Boyd (@CBS4Shaun) August 15, 2019
Officials with Hickenlooper’s camp have not said if he will run for Senate. If he does, he will be part of a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls hoping to unseat Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, in the 2020 general election.
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet remains in the hunt for the White House.
