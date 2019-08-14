DEVELOPING NEWSSeveral Police Officers Shot During Narcotics Warrant Investigation
John Hickenlooper


DENVER (CBS4) – Current Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the race on Thursday. CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd confirmed the details Wednesday night.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – JUNE 09: Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Nearly all of the 23 Democratic candidates running for president were campaigning in Iowa this weekend. President Donald Trump has two events scheduled in the state on Tuesday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Officials with Hickenlooper’s camp have not said if he will run for Senate. If he does, he will be part of a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls hoping to unseat Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, in the 2020 general election.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet remains in the hunt for the White House.

