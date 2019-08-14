



– Severe weather season in Colorado is usually waning by the middle of August. Monsoon moisture can still produce flooding rains but thunderstorms that produce damaging hail and tornadoes are somewhat rare in late summer.

So, this has certainly been an usual week. Not only have been there been numerous reports of tornadoes and very large hail in Colorado, supercell thunderstorms that developed over the south Denver metro area around sunset on Monday and Tuesday created stunning views.

CBS4 viewer Paul Malinowski may have captured the best photo of the week by looking south from Littleton and seeing a large thunderstorm complete with mammatus clouds together with the rising nearly full moon on the horizon.

Similar views of large cumulonimbus clouds in the distance were observed throughout the southern half of the metro area on Monday evening and again Tuesday evening. “Mammatus” clouds are the small pouches that hang from the base of the larger cumulonimbus clouds. They are made primarily of ice and are usually a sign that a storm is either severe or could quickly become severe.

Sunset occurring concurrently with the storms made for a striking view from Coors Field when the Rockies were playing Monday and Tuesday evening.

It is unlikely thunderstorms will setup in the same area Wednesday evening. Most storms will be on the far eastern plains of Colorado by sunset.