GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – This November, Greeley-Evans voters will vote to approve or deny a large Greeley-Evans School District 6 bond. The money would improve nearly every school in the district.
The district confirmed Wednesday that the school board resolved a ballot question that would allow $395 million for several major projects. Among the goals is a complete rebuild of Greeley West High School and Madison Elementary, and build a brand new unnamed 900-student Kindergarten-8th Grade school for the district.
S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy would see a 50,000 square foot expansion, and Chappelow Arts Magnet School would also get a major performing arts expansion.
Nearly every other school in the district would see improvements ranging from new carpet, buzzer locks, HVAC upgrades, accessibility needs, and other improvements.
The ballot measure is the first of its kind in Greeley and Evans. If passed, the bond would be paid off over 25 years. Voters will decide the measure on November 5th.
