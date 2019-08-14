CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – With starting fullback Andy Janovich sidelined for up to eight weeks, undrafted rookie George Aston is getting a rare opportunity to not just make the Broncos 53-man roster, but to begin the year as a starter.

“We’ll see if he’s worthy of fulfilling that role. Obviously he’ll get some reps here these next few weeks, and we’ll have a decision to make once we get down to 53,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

Aston knows he’s got a lot to prove, and he’s taking steps every day.

“Just go out there and do my job in every play. Whatever they say or need me to do, I’m going to do to the best of my ability like I have been up to this point,” George Aston said.

If Aston is going to make the team, he’ll have to prove he can do more than just play fullback. With tight ends like Troy Fumagalli able to handle spot snaps in the backfield, Aston needs to show he can be a key contributor on offense and on special teams

“Every little thing matters at this point. Your foot and hand position means everything, just off by a couple of inches and you miss a block. Every little detail really matters,” Aston said.

Vic Fangio has noticed the improvements Aston is making. His teammates have as well.

“He’s been a surprise guy coming as an undrafted free agent. There aren’t many fullbacks out there these days in college or pro football, so there’s not an abundance of them. So, he’s got a chance,” Fangio said.

“He knows what he’s doing and he knows how it is to be a pro. Everybody has to grow up at some point, so I’m excited for him,” Phillip Lindsay said.

“George is open-minded and willing to learn, and more importantly just willing to work,” Royce Freeman said.