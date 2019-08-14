BREAKING NEWSMultiple Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia
TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The Crazy French Ranch near Trinidad is about to open to the public, thanks to a $25 million project. The Colorado Lottery helped fund the purchase of the 40,000 acre ranch and provided new drone video of the land.

Crazy French Ranch (credit: Colorado Lottery)

The Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy reached a deal in January to buy the ranch from the French Trinidad Co. The ranch includes the Fisher’s Peak landmark, which could become accessible to the public.

Fisher’s Peak (credit: Michael Babnick Photography)

The public will have access to the land once the two conservation groups, along with state and local officials, settle on a management plan.

The rugged ranch covers 30 square miles near the New Mexico border and is home to elk, deer, black bears, mountain lions and bobcats.

Crazy French Ranch (credit: Colorado Lottery)

Earlier this year, state agencies pledged $14.5 million toward the purchase, including $7.5 million from lottery proceeds. The conservation groups launched a drive to raise the remaining $11 million.

