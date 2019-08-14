Crazy French Ranch To Open Soon Near TrinidadThe 40,000 acre Crazy French Ranch near Trinidad is about to open to the public, thanks to a $25 million project.

Rockies Fans Bring Furry Friends To 'Bark At The Park' At Coors FieldRockies fans and their pets dressed up Tuesday night for 'Bark at the Park' at Coors Field.

Beth Skelley Of Lafayette Dies When Tree Falls On Her Tent On Colorado TrailAuthorities say a tree fell on a tent in a backcountry area of southwest Colorado, killing a 56-year-old woman. Katie Johnston reports.

Back To School: Full-Day Kindergarten One Of The Biggest Changes In Colorado School DistrictsAs students in Jefferson County head back to the classroom, one of the biggest changes families will notice this school year is tuition-free full day kindergarten. The new legislation was passed by Colorado lawmakers in April. Before then, students had the option to attend half day kindergarten for free or pay for full day.

More Severe Weather Mainly On The PlainsWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

CU's 'Ralphie' Named One Of The All-Time Greatest College MascotsThe University of Colorado's 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie made the list all-time greatest mascots. Katie Johnston reports.

