TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The Crazy French Ranch near Trinidad is about to open to the public, thanks to a $25 million project. The Colorado Lottery helped fund the purchase of the 40,000 acre ranch and provided new drone video of the land.
The Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy reached a deal in January to buy the ranch from the French Trinidad Co. The ranch includes the Fisher’s Peak landmark, which could become accessible to the public.
The public will have access to the land once the two conservation groups, along with state and local officials, settle on a management plan.
The rugged ranch covers 30 square miles near the New Mexico border and is home to elk, deer, black bears, mountain lions and bobcats.
Earlier this year, state agencies pledged $14.5 million toward the purchase, including $7.5 million from lottery proceeds. The conservation groups launched a drive to raise the remaining $11 million.
