DENVER (CBS4) – The Crane family may have moved to Seattle, but they still resonate with Coloradans. A new blog shows off the favorite sitcoms of all 50 U.S. states, and Colorado’s might surprise you.
‘Frasier’ took the top spot in Colorado and two other states, Oklahoma and (not surprisingly) Washington.
‘Friends’ reigned supreme in 12 states. ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and ‘Saved by the Bell’ tied for second in six states. ‘That 70’s Show’ won over four states. Behind ‘Frasier’ at fifth was ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘The King of Queens,’ ‘Home Improvement,’ ‘Sabrina, The Teenage Witch,’ ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ ‘3rd Rock from the Sun,’ ‘The Nanny,’ ‘Boy Meets World,’ ‘Full House,’ and ‘Roseanne.’
To see the whole list, head to Dish Network’s website.
