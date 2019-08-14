Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Black smoke could be seen rising over downtown Denver on Wednesday at around noon. It came from a fire at a metal recycling center on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25.
Firefighters say sparks from a power pole fell onto some trash, sparking the fire. The flames spread to the power pole and caused some damage to the outside of the building.
CBS4 YouReporter Isaac Moring shared video he captured of the flames and firefighters who responded.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.