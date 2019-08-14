BREAKING NEWSMultiple Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Black smoke could be seen rising over downtown Denver on Wednesday at around noon. It came from a fire at a metal recycling center on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters say sparks from a power pole fell onto some trash, sparking the fire. The flames spread to the power pole and caused some damage to the outside of the building.

(credit: Isaac Moring)

(credit: Isaac Moring)

CBS4 YouReporter Isaac Moring shared video he captured of the flames and firefighters who responded.

(credit: Isaac Moring)

Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was hurt.

