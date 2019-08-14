Comments
SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a tree fell on a tent in a backcountry area of southwest Colorado, killing a 56-year-old woman. The Durango Herald reports that the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred late Monday just under Grizzly Peak, northwest of Engineer Mountain, on the Colorado Trail.
SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a tree fell on a tent in a backcountry area of southwest Colorado, killing a 56-year-old woman. The Durango Herald reports that the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred late Monday just under Grizzly Peak, northwest of Engineer Mountain, on the Colorado Trail.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Beth Skelley, of Lafayette. It says she died as a result of injuries. Two companions were unharmed.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.