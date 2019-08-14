Comments
(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the best hookah bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hookah bars in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
Habibi Hookah Lounge
Topping the list is Habibi Hookah Lounge. Located at 3124 S. Parker Road, Unit D, in Dam East West, it is the highest-rated hookah bar in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.
Hubbly Bubbly Brewery
Next up is Rocky Ridge’s Hubbly Bubbly Brewery, situated at 16850 E. Mississippi Ave. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the hookah bar, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Sahara Hookah Lounge
Dayton Triangle’s Sahara Hookah Lounge, located at 10031 E. Iliff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hookah bar 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.
