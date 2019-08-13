  • CBS4On Air

VooDoo Doughnut


DENVER (CBS4) – The popular shop VooDoo Doughnut recently opened a new store on Broadway in Denver and they’re holding fundraisers on Tuesdays this month for four different local organizations. A portion of the proceeds from every donut sold during those days is donated to local organizations making a difference.

On Tuesday the proceeds were going to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado. Last Tuesday they lent a hand to Bayaud Enterprises and on Aug. 20 and 27 they’ll help out Byers Middle & High School and Denver Public Library.

“And so with us opening this new shop down here on Broadway, we partnered with a few organizations throughout the month to let people know we support the community,” Voodoo Doughnut Broadway Assistant Manager David Blankenship said on Tuesday.

VooDoo Doughnut Broadway is located at 98 S. Broadway.

Additional Resources

One of Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado’s current work projects is cleaning up a stretch of the High Line Canal trail. Get more information about the need for volunteers on that project here.

