DENVER (CBS4) – An early round of severe thunderstorms developed across northeast Colorado on Tuesday prompting a tornado watch and several warnings. A severe storm in Yuma County produced twin tornadoes about 10 miles north of Kirk just after 2 pm. Local fire fighters also reported a tornado near Joes, roughly in the vicinity of County Road 10 and Lincoln according to storm reports.
The National Weather Service has placed extreme northeast Colorado under a Tornado Watch until 7 pm. There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties until midnight.
Some short-term computer forecast models indicate the potential for a few strong to severe storms to fire up in the Interstate 25 urban corridor after sunset tonight.
