By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Tornado Watch, Twin Tornadoes, Yuma County


DENVER (CBS4) – An early round of severe thunderstorms developed across northeast Colorado on Tuesday prompting a tornado watch and several warnings. A severe storm in Yuma County produced twin tornadoes about 10 miles north of Kirk just after 2 pm. Local fire fighters also reported a tornado near Joes, roughly in the vicinity of County Road 10 and Lincoln according to storm reports.

Twin tornadoes touched down about 10 miles north of Kirk in Yuma County. (credit: Cory Drullinger)

The National Weather Service has placed extreme northeast Colorado under a Tornado Watch until 7 pm. There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties until midnight.

Some short-term computer forecast models indicate the potential for a few strong to severe storms to fire up in the Interstate 25 urban corridor after sunset tonight.

RELATED: Some Weather Models Show Nocturnal Severe Storms On I-25 Corridor

