DENVER (CBS4)– Students and health experts joined the campaign to raise the age to buy tobacco products on Tuesday. The Tobacco 21 Denver coalition gathered outside the City County Building in Denver.
They want to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products in Denver from 18 to 21. They believe the changes could help protect the youth from becoming addicted to tobacco.
According to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, more than 26% of Colorado high school students use e-cigarettes.
