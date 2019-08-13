(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the best breweries in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top four breweries in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Dry Dock Brewing
Topping the list is Dry Dock Brewing. Located at 15120 E. Hampden Ave. in Meadow Hills, the business is the highest-rated brewery in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 379 reviews on Yelp.
Dad & Dudes Breweria
Next up is Dad & Dudes Breweria, situated at 6730 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite D. With four stars out of 587 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Cheluna Brewing Co.
Cheluna Brewing Co., a brewery in North Aurora, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 90 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 Dallas St. to see for yourself.
Ursula Brewery
Finally, over in Fitzsimons, check out Ursula Brewery, which has earned four stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp. You can find the business at 2101 N. Ursula St., Unit 10.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.