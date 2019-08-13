Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials have reopened all trails in Red Rock Canyon Open Space after an aggressive bear was spotted nearby. The trails were closed over the weekend after the bear confronted a hiker and two dogs Thursday near the Section 16 Trailhead.
The hiker told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials that he kicked the bear in the head several times to keep it away from his smaller dog, a pug-beagle mix. No one was seriously hurt in the confrontation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the bear had not been located. CPW has removed all traps and ended the search.
Officials want to remind trail users to be on the lookout for wildlife, hike in pairs and keep pets leashed. To report an aggressive bear, call CPW at 719-227-5200. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 911. For more “Bear Aware” tips from CPW, click here.
