



— Lashaya Stine was 16 years old when she disappeared from Aurora in 2016. Now police are hoping an age progression photo that shows what she might look like now could help bring her home. There is a reward of up to $15,000 in the case.

Lashaya was an honors student at George Washington High School when she disappeared. Her family said she had just been selected for an internship at University of Colorado Hospital, and planned to go to college to study nursing.

Lashaya’s mother, Sabrina Jones, said the last time she saw her daughter was the night of July 15, 2016. Jones said they were both going to bed and that Lashaya had a job interview the next morning.

Surveillance video showed the teen walking near Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard a few hours later, at 2:30 a.m. After that she wasn’t seen again.

Her family members and police have said they do not believe she ran away. Her wallet, clothes and phone charger were still in her room.

The Aurora Police Department, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and FBI are offering rewards totaling $15,000 for information that helps them find Lashaya.

Tipsters can reach the Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Tipline at 303-739-6164 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at -720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.