DENVER (CBS4)– With the looming possibility of millions of unfilled jobs due to a lack of skilled labor, there is a new emphasis on companies helping build a workforce with technical skills training. The Lincoln Tech campus in Denver teamed up with HVAC company Johnson Controls on Tuesday.
They unveiled a brand new classroom designed to provide hands-on training technologies for Lincoln Tech students. They’ll be learning about electrical systems, a field where there could be shortages.
“We’re trying to evolve an industry so that all the students that graduate, all the technical schools, are ready to handle and face the challenges that exist in the ever changing market place that we have,” said Al Young with Johnson Controls.
Students at Lincoln Tech take one course at a time and master that skill before moving on to the next course.
