  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police


DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that investigators say started with an argument over damage from a BB gun. The shooting happened on Friday.

Elliott McDuffie (credit: Denver Police)

Elliott McDuffie is accused of shooting a man and a woman about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 12400 block of East Albrook Drive. The woman died and the man was critically injured.

(CBS)

Investigators say the shooting happened between neighbors after the victims confronted McDuffie about a damaged window from a BB gun.

The shooting was one of three deadly shootings in Denver in a 14-hour period.

Comments