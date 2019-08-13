Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that investigators say started with an argument over damage from a BB gun. The shooting happened on Friday.
Elliott McDuffie is accused of shooting a man and a woman about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 12400 block of East Albrook Drive. The woman died and the man was critically injured.
Investigators say the shooting happened between neighbors after the victims confronted McDuffie about a damaged window from a BB gun.
The shooting was one of three deadly shootings in Denver in a 14-hour period.
