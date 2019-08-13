(CBS4) – Inspired by the viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, the new special “Lip Sync To The Rescue,” hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy “The Neighborhood,” will be broadcast Monday, Sept. 9 7-8 PM Denver time on CBS4.
“The quality of lip sync videos produced, the response in submissions, and the voting have been off the charts,” said Robert Horowitz, JUMA President & Executive Producer. “Viewers will be amazed with the production quality and entertainment value with each video.”
Thirty teams of first responders from around the U.S. made the finals, including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office lip synching to “This Is The Greatest Show” and the Castle Rock Police Department lip synching to “Party in the USA.”
These top 30 videos were selected from over 1,000 lip sync videos, and over 11 million votes have been cast to date to determine the top 10 that will be revealed during the broadcast. The winning department will be awarded $100,000, and the runner-up will get $50,000, to take back to their communities.
Also, country music superstar Luke Bryan is featured on the show when he surprises the Saratoga County, N.Y. deputy sheriff’s office and helps them redo their original lip sync video.
You can still vote by going to cbs.com/shows/lip-sync-to-the-rescue/.
