ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – More than three dozen people became U.S. citizens with the Rocky Mountain National Park as their backdrop. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a ceremony on Monday.
The newly-sworn in citizens come from more than 30 nations including Afghanistan, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico, and South Korea. One citizen is also the wife of CBS4 Photojournalist Mark Neitro.
🇺🇸 Congratulations to 69 new #USCitizens (including my wife) from 33 different countries! They just took the Oath of Allegiance in #RockyMountainNationalPark. 🇺🇸 #USCitizen #naturalization #newUScitizen #Immigration #America @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/XnYdJxpzYd
— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) August 12, 2019
The agency says having the ceremony at the park helps enhance the meaning and connects the citizens with national parks throughout the country.
