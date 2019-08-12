  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – More than three dozen people became U.S. citizens with the Rocky Mountain National Park as their backdrop. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a ceremony on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

The newly-sworn in citizens come from more than 30 nations including Afghanistan, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico, and South Korea. One citizen is also the wife of CBS4 Photojournalist Mark Neitro.

(credit: CBS)

The agency says having the ceremony at the park helps enhance the meaning and connects the citizens with national parks throughout the country.

Comments