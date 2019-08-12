(CBS4) – Even after her passing, Sancy Shaw continues to shine. In fact, last week a song was released about her life.
“Shine On” tells the story of Sancy Shaw and the tragic accident that took her life. Sancy was driving on Interstate 70 near Genesee on Christmas Eve when a drunk driver drifted, crossed the median and spun into them, investigators said. Her daughter Charlee was also in the car and suffered serious injuries. The newly released song also talks about how the mother of 4 lived her life to the fullest.
“The first time I heard it I was driving home and I ended up crying,” said Brett Shaw, Sancy’s husband.
“Shine On” was written by Lorrie Harden and Tommy Harden of the band Lost Hollow, plus Greg Peterson, a family friend of Brett Shaw. It uses actual video of Sancy Shaw and her family, taken from old real estate promotional videos shot before her death.
“It really captured a lot of what our life was about and what her life was about and what it stood for. It’s been a big encouragement to me and my family,” Brett Shaw told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Sancy’s daughter Charlee continues to make a miraculous recovery. Her father says physically she’s doing much better, and her speech is starting to come back.
Part of the proceeds from “Shine On” will go towards the Sancy Shaw Scholarship Fund.
