



– An investigation has found no link between four cases of cancer in one section of a Metro State University of Denver classroom building and the building itself. Two independent firms were hired to carry out the probe on the school’s Auraria campus involving the West Classroom building.

The illnesses involved three different types of cancer. All the employees worked in the same section of the building.

The testing looked for cancer causing hazardous materials, but none were found. It was determined that there was no need to test for asbestos or to examine the drinking water.

The results were discussed with medical experts who study cancer rates. They explained 40% of Americans will get some form of cancer making it not unusual to find multiple cases of cancer in one specific area.

“The results of the latest tests, combined with prior data, give MSU Denver no reason to believe that the building — or any building on the Auraria Campus is unsafe,” according to a release by the university.

A second town hall meeting was held to discuss the results. Despite the findings there was concern on the part of some of those present.

One man asked “Is it pure coincidence, maybe, but those buildings have been known — as one lady called it — ‘cancer corner.’ We know a lot of this has gone on in these buildings.”

Metro State Vice President for Administration Larry Sampler addressed reports of cancer from other buildings.

“We are not doing this level of hygienic testing right now, but all of our buildings are constantly being surveyed and surveilled to make sure the systems are up to snuff and doing what they are supposed to do.”

Students return to class Monday Aug. 19. Anyone with concerns about cancer being tied to the campus are asked to call 303-692-2606.

Answers to frequently asked questions are at: msudenver.edu/west-classroom-faq/