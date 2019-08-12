Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A man died after suffering an apparent medical event during a mountain bike race in north-central Colorado. Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar tells the Steamboat Pilot & Today the 45-year-old man from Littleton had stopped to rest on a bench near an aid station Saturday and was talking to a race coordinator when he fell over. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
The man was competing in the Steamboat Stinger, a 50-mile mountain bike race.
