ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol, Steamboat Police and the U.S. Forest Service all tried to stop a man fleeing in a stolen car on Sunday afternoon. Police started chasing Kyle Neighbors, 25, on U.S. 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass.
The Nissan Xterra was reported stolen from Craig earlier that day.
A U.S.F.S. officer then picked up the chase, and a state trooper deployed stop sticks which deflated all of the Neighbors’ tires about 10 miles later.
He then drove into a ditch and ran away into the trees. Troopers arrived and later found Neighbors hiding up in a tree. They arrested him.
CSP is handling charges related to the chase, and Craig Police are investigating the stolen vehicle.
