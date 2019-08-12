  • CBS4On Air

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol, Steamboat Police and the U.S. Forest Service all tried to stop a man fleeing in a stolen car on Sunday afternoon. Police started chasing Kyle Neighbors, 25, on U.S. 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass.

(credit: Heatherly Bloom)

The Nissan Xterra was reported stolen from Craig earlier that day.

A U.S.F.S. officer then picked up the chase, and a state trooper deployed stop sticks which deflated all of the Neighbors’ tires about 10 miles later.

(credit: Heatherly Bloom)

He then drove into a ditch and ran away into the trees. Troopers arrived and later found Neighbors hiding up in a tree. They arrested him.

CSP is handling charges related to the chase, and Craig Police are investigating the stolen vehicle.

