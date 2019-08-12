CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are moving safety Jamal Carter to inside linebacker. The move was deemed “temporary” by head coach Vic Fangio who added, “if he looks good in there it will be permanent.”
Carter spent all of last season on IR (injured reserve). He played in 16 games during the 2017 season, all at safety, but said he welcomes the moves to linebacker.
“I’ve been wanting to play this since high school and college,” said Carter. “I like being in the trenches. I’m a physical specimen. I don’t like being too deep away from contact. It’s going to fit me.”
The Broncos have been plagued by injuries at inside linebacker. Starting linebacker Todd Davis suffered a partially torn calf on the first day of training camp and has yet to practice. Josey Jewell missed time last week with an oblique injury, and Joseph Jones has been dealing with a tricep injury he suffered in the Hall of Fame game against Atlanta.
“Our numbers have gotten low there and he’s always wanted to play in there, so the timing was good,” said Fangio.
The Broncos will play their next preseason game on Aug. 19 when they host the San Francisco 49ers.
You must log in to post a comment.