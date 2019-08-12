AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A camera phone captured the arrival of ICE agents last Wednesday in Longmont. They were in Colorado to take custody of undocumented immigrant Roberto Gutierrez Hernandez who does have a criminal record.

“He’s been in country for about 19 years now. He was arrested as he was leaving to his car in the morning,” said Gutierrez Hernandez’s son, Robert.

His father was taken to the ICE detention facility in Aurora. The facility is run by the private contractor GEO.

The son was one of more than a dozen who gathered outside on Monday to complain about health care practices happening inside.

“He is in pretty bad shape from the moment, and yesterday we got a call from him saying ‘My head is filling up with liquid,'” Robert said.

Just a few hundred yards away inside the detention center, detainees, like Carlos, spoke by phone about their medical concerns.

“Health care here is no-existence. You have to see a doctor for everything, and they only got two or three doctors,” he said.

Others complained of long waits for treatment, the food is inadequate, and people are having diabetic seizures.

When CBS4 recently toured the detention center, cameras were not allowed. ICE officials stood up for the cleanliness and health care provided to those awaiting court or deportation.

But those like Robert Gutierrez say they need the same attention they got at home.

“He suffers from various medical conditions. He needs medical attention possibly everyday.”

There have been outbreaks of diseases here blamed on those transferred from the U.S.-Mexican border. The detainees and families want to see those problems stopped.